 
Return to Article List

UW Psychology Professor Explains How People Experience An "Acoustic Attack"

Article ID: 679458

Released: 11-Aug-2017 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Washington

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Behavioral Science, Hearing, Mental Health, Neuro, Psychology and Psychiatry
KEYWORDS
  • Behavioral Neuroscience, Hearing, Sound, Auditory Processing

    • Ellen Covey, professor of psychology, University of Washington, studies how sound is processed in the nervous system. She can explain the neuroscience behind an "acoustic attack," like the one reported among U.S. embassy employees in Cuba. How do people experience this phenomenon, and what is the effect?

     

     

    http://www.psych.uw.edu/psych.php?p=358&person_id=2718

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!