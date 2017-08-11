Kenyan Elections a Referendum on Four Years of Kenyatta Government

EVANSTON, Ill. --- Rachel Beatty Riedl is an associate professor of political science and African studies in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern University. Her research interests include institutional development in new democracies, local governance and decentralization policy and authoritarian regime legacies, with a regional focus in Sub-Saharan Africa. She can be reached at mobile 847.641.0877 or r-riedl@northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Riedl

“The election is more than an ethnic census, it is also a referendum on the past four years of Kenyatta’s government and a statement of the values of Kenyans. Partisanship has had a great impact, and citizens are focused on issues such as economic growth, unemployment and inequality. Citizens on the ground are highly conscious of the costs of violence, and the public conversations are about avoiding violence and having peaceful elections.

“The concern about electoral fraud was heightened by the murder and apparent torture of the IEBC official. However, the IEBC is in the process of verifying the parallel vote tally and reporting stations are confirming the results.”

Ameet Morjaria is an assistant professor of managerial economics and decision sciences at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. His research interests are in development economics, organizations and political economy across several countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. Morjaria conducted a study analyzing expenditures in Kenya under democratic and autocratic governments.

He can be reached at a.morjaria@kellogg.northwestern.edu.