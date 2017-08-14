NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center Receives Trauma Center Verifications from the American College of Surgeons

Newswise — NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center has been verified as a Level I Adult and a Level II Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma (COT). These verifications recognize NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell’s dedication to providing high quality, multidisciplinary care to injured patients in our community and across the region.

“Meeting the rigorous standards of the ACS COT requires development of a structure that relies on teamwork and commitment encompassing every department in the hospital, as well as a robust process of data-driven quality improvement that strengthens the entire institution,” said Dr. Robert J. Winchell, director of the Trauma Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and professor of surgery and chief of Trauma, Burns, Acute and Critical Care at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine. “Beyond the walls of the hospital, being an ACS COT verified trauma center requires active engagement with regional emergency medical services (EMS) and the local community, aiming to decrease the impact of injury as a public health problem.”

“Improving access to high quality pediatric trauma care is not only a major priority for our team, it’s an imperative for our community,” said Dr. Nitsana Spigland, chief of the Division of Pediatric Surgery and chief of Pediatric Trauma at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and professor of clinical surgery in the Department of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine. “These new verifications formalize the commitment we’ve always had to serving New York City and the surrounding region.”

Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the COT’s Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers in which participants provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients. This spectrum encompasses the pre-hospital phase through the rehabilitation process.

Verified trauma centers must meet the essential criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance, as outlined by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma in its current “Resources for Optimal Care of the Injured Patient” manual.

The ACS Committee on Trauma’s verification program provides confirmation that a trauma center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest quality trauma care for all injured patients. The establishment and designation of trauma centers is the function of local, regional or state health care systems agencies, such as the local EMS authority.

There are five separate categories of verification in the COT’s program. Each category has specific criteria that must be met by a facility seeking that level of verification. Each hospital has an on-site review by a team of experienced site reviewers, who use the current Resources for the Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual as a guideline in conducting the survey.

