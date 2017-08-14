DHS S&T Awards Metronome Software $750K to Strengthen Security of First Responder Sensor Systems

Newswise — WASHINGTON—Metronome Software is developing a technology solution that will significantly enhance the security of mobile device-based sensor systems used by first responders with funding provided by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T).

This $749,930, Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Other Agencies Technology Solutions award is a joint project of DHS S&T’s Mobile Security R&D program, administered by its Homeland Security Advanced Research Projects Agency Cyber Security Division, and the Next Generation First Responder (NGFR) Apex program, managed by S&T’s First Responder Group.

“Strengthening the security of first responder sensor networks is needed to protect data flows from attack by cybercriminals,” said Acting Under Secretary for Science and Technology William N. Bryan. “The security enhancements developed through this project will be designed to ensure the system can be accessed and used only by approved devices and operators.”

The NGFR Apex program is integrating multi-threat personal protective equipment, plug-and-play sensors and advanced communications devices to provide multi-layer threat protection and immediate situational awareness to first responders. It seeks to help tomorrow’s first responders be more protected, connected and fully aware. The NGFR framework contains the architecture, standards and hardware to find, access, consume, translate and display voice, video and data for first responders.

Under this project, Metronome will develop a security overlay that will ensure the NGFR framework and its end-to-end infrastructure—including back-end servers, intermediate data centers and their proxies, and individual first responder mobile devices—have a high level of security and data provenance. Metronome, along with its partners—MobileIron, a leading provider of enterprise mobility management, and Kryptowire, a mobile software assurance provider—will enhance its eCLOAK technology, initially developed through an Air Force Research Laboratory SBIR Phase II award, to create the SENsor Secure Enterprise Infrastructure (SENSEI) system. Integrating SENSEI into the NGFR framework will enhance the system’s security and add proven enterprise-level management capabilities.

“First responders require secure access to critical, time-sensitive information. This information architecture, including sensors and mobile devices that first responders rely upon, can be enhanced through the integration of a security layer with the NGFR framework,” said NGFR Apex Program Manager John Merrill. “The addition of the new security and management features in the SENSEI system is anticipated to increase the protection and safety of the nation’s first responders when responding to emergencies.”

“Because there is minimal security built into Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors and few security applications for them, they are susceptible to cyberattacks,” said S&T Mobile Security Program Manager Vincent Sritapan. “This project will add a security overlay for first responder IoT sensors and all other government IoT devices.”

CSD’s mission is to enhance the security and resilience of the nation’s critical information infrastructure and the internet by developing and delivering new technologies, tools and techniques to defend against cyberattacks. CSD conducts and supports technology transitions and leads and coordinates R&D among DHS customers, government agencies, the private sector and international partners. For more information about CSD, visit https://www.dhs.gov/cyber-research.