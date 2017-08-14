 
Whitehead Member David Sabatini Awarded Dickson Prize in Medicine

  Whitehead Member David Sabatini

    Whitehead Member David Sabatini

Newswise — Whitehead Institute Member David Sabatini will be this year’s recipient of the Dickson Prize in Medicine.  The annual award is the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine’s highest honor and recognizes “an American biomedical researcher who has made significant, progressive contributions to medicine”.

Sabatini’s research is teasing apart the underpinnings of growth, aging, and nutrient sensing at the cellular level by investigating a key pathway operating in the cell, called the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway.  The announcement of the Dickson Prize highlighted that Sabatini’s research “has identified fundamental molecular mechanisms in human biology and elucidated the molecular basis of human disease.”

