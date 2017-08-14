 
Too Many Drug Trials, Too Few Patients

Cancer, Immunology
  • Cancer Clinical Trials, Immunotherapy, Yale Cancer Center, Roy Herbst

    • Roy S Herbst, MD, PhD Ensign Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) and Professor of Pharmacology; Chief of Medical Oncology, Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital

    Newswise — With the arrival of two revolutionary treatment strategies, immunotherapy and personalized medicine, cancer researchers have found new hope — and a problem that is perhaps unprecedented in medical research.

    There are too many experimental cancer drugs in too many clinical trials, and not enough patients to test them on.

    Immunotherapy trials have proliferated so quickly that major medical centers are declining to furnish patients to them. The Yale Cancer Center participates in fewer than 10 percent of the immunotherapy trials it is asked to join.

    To read the full article from the New York Times, visit https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/12/health/cancer-drug-trials-encounter-a-problem-too-few-patients.html?mwrsm=Email&_r=0 

