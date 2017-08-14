Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation Welcomes Andrew Citron, M.D. As Chair of the Board of Trustees

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation, a private, not-for-profit organization that has raised millions of dollars to support various health care services at Raritan Bay Medical Center, appointed Andrew Citron, M.D., director of the Division of Anesthesiology at the hospital, as chairman of the Board of Trustees. This is the first time in the Foundation’s history that a physician has served in this leadership role.

“I’ve been fortunate to see Raritan Bay Medical Center grow over the recent years,” explains Dr. Citron. “The medical center has tremendous promise and with philanthropic support, our future is limitless. I am proud to serve as the Foundation’s board chair and believe we have an outstanding group of trustees who are committed to making an impact.”

Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation trustees include: James J. Elek, vice chair; Dom Cama; Surender Grover, M.D.; David Lee Hernandez, Jr.; John K. Lloyd, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health; Barry Rosengarten and Jessica Smith. Linda M. Hill, PharmD, serves as executive director, and Michael D’Agnes, FACHE, president of Raritan Bay Medical Center, serves as secretary and treasurer.

Dr. Citron is a diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology and manages the operating rooms at Raritan Bay Medical Center’s Perth Amboy and Old Bridge hospitals with a special interest in regional anesthesia. In addition, he is a member of the Medical Executive Committee, the Credentials Committee and the Clinical Practices Committee. He also formerly served as chair of the Institutional Review Board at Raritan Bay Medical Center, and is active in many other areas of the hospital. Dr. Citron resides in Manalapan with his wife, Stacey.

Prior to Dr. Citron, Timothy O’Brien, CFP, a vice president of investments and Certified Financial Planner™ with Wells Fargo served as chair. “When Raritan Bay Medical Center merged with Hackensack Meridian Health Tim O’Brien really stepped up and energized the board to get more actively involved,” explains Joseph Stampe, president of Meridian Health Foundation. “We are so grateful for the support from these remarkable community leaders and are confident that the board will continue to inspire meaningful giving, advancing the care provided at Raritan Bay.”

To learn more about Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation, or to make a donation, contact Linda M. Hill, PharmD at linda.hill@hackensackmeridian.org or 732-324-5376, or visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/GivingHeals.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children's hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.