Safety and Tourism During the Solar Eclipse: GW Experts Available to Comment

WASHINGTON (Aug. 14, 2017) — Experts at the George Washington University (GW) are available to comment on safety when viewing the solar eclipse on August 21, as well as tourism around the major event. An estimated 500 million people will observe the solar eclipse. Cities and states must prepare for crowds. While an exciting event, would-be viewers should be aware that looking directly at the sun is unsafe, except during the brief period when the moon completely covers the sun. Special-purpose solar filters must be used when viewing the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun. Below is a list of experts available to comment on bracing for tourism and staying safe.

Adam Friedman, MD

Associate Professor of Dermatology

Dr. Friedman is a dermatologist who can speak to preventative measures to protect the eyes and skin, as well as treatment if harmed.

Kris Lehnhardt, MD

Medical Director, EMeRG

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine

Dr. Lehnhardt is an emergency medicine physician and aerospace medicine expert that can speak to safety in crowds, heat exhaustion, and dehydration, as well as safety for the eyes and skin.

Lisa Delpy Neirotti, PhD

Director, Master of Tourism Administration

Associate Professor of Sport Management

Dr. Delpy Neirotti is an expert on the business of tourism and major events, such as the solar eclipse. She can discuss the business of eclipse tourism including travel, accommodations and merchandizing.