Take Flight Learning Named “Best Places to Work 2017” by the Philadelphia Business Journal

Newswise — MARLTON, NJ – August 14a, 2017 – Take Flight Learning (TFL), the leading DISC personality styles training company in the United States and its team building division Team Builders Plus, has been named one of greater Philadelphia’s “Best Places to Work 2017” by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

This is the 14th annual “Best Places to Work” ranking by the Journal, where winning employers fall into one of four size categories: small, medium, large, and extra-large. This is the fourth time TFL has won in the small company category.

After an open nomination period, 190 companies and organizations from throughout the greater Philadelphia region were selected to participate in the “Best Places to Work” survey conducted by an independent company. A record number of applications were submitted this year, resulting in a total of 15,000 completed online employee surveys.

Employees were asked to respond to questions about workplace environment, benefits, work-life balance, leadership and management styles, teamwork, and community outreach.

“As a training company that focuses on building better relationships and stronger teams, it’s incredibly gratifying to be recognized as an organization that is known as a great place to work,” said Merrick Rosenberg, chief executive officer and co-founder of TFL. “Just as it is important to do with our clients, we dedicate just as much time and energy building our culture, and it’s an honor to be recognized for doing so by the Philadelphia Business Journal.”

All “Best Places to Work 2017” recipients were officially recognized at a ceremony on August 10th, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

“Our company’s mission – both with our clients and employees – is ‘to inspire and enable individuals and teams to create a positive, engaging, and productive work environment,’” said Jeffrey Backal, president and co-founder of TFL. “To be honored four times as a ‘Best Places to Work’ by the Philadelphia Business Journal, shows that we practice what we preach and strive to empower our employees so they know they really can and do make a difference.”

A complete listing of all 2017 “Best Places to Work” is available at http://bit.ly/2vLNxI5 and featured in the August 11th weekly edition of the Philadelphia Business Journal.

About Take Flight Learning

Based in Marlton, NJ, and founded in 1991 by CEO Merrick Rosenberg and President Jeff Backal, Take Flight Learning is the leading DISC training company in the Unites States. After more than two decades of experience with DISC personality styles and training tens of thousands of people in the DISC styles, Rosenberg breathed new life into this age-old model by linking the styles to the birds in his books, Taking Flight! and The Chameleon. Take Flight Learning offers a variety of DISC training programs, products, services, and keynote speaking.

DISC sessions are provided for organizations including programs for individuals, teams, leaders, salespeople, and educators, and trainers through Take Flight with DISC Certification.

Team Builders Plus, a division of Take Flight Learning, offers creative and effective team building programs, individual, team, and organizational assessments, performance coaching, and leadership development for organizations worldwide.

Take Flight Learning and Team Builders Plus have worked with thousands of companies, government agencies, and more than two-thirds of the current Fortune 100 companies.

Take Flight Learning is proud to have been recognized repeatedly (17 times collectively, in the past 11 years) as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies & Best Places to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal, one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine, one of the region’s Fastest Growing Companies by South Jersey Biz magazine, and as the New Jersey Business of the Year and one of NJ’s Finest 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJ Biz magazine.