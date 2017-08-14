Dr. Shivendra Sahi Named Chair and Professor of Biology at USciences

Written by Brian Kirschner

Published on August 10, 2017

Newswise — University of the Sciences has named Shivendra (Shiv) Sahi, PhD, chair and professor of the Department of Biological Sciences, which was recently announced by provost Peter Miller, PhD. Dr. Sahi joins USciences from the Department of Biology at Western Kentucky University (WKU) and will begin his full time on August 15.

At WKU, where he started in 1998 and rose through the ranks to full professor, Dr. Sahi served as assistant director of the Applied Research and Technology Program (ARTP) and director of the Biotechnology Center. The ARTP at WKU is a state-supported “Program of Distinction,” comprised of many interdisciplinary centers, which promotes collaborative research and provides students with hands-on training in cutting-edge technology.

Over the years, Dr. Sahi has managed more than $4 million in research and training grants from many federal and state agencies. He is a prolific researcher who works in the general area of biotechnology, specifically bio-nanofabrication and nano-toxicology. He has mentored over 40 students, 10 research personnel, and published more than 90 peer-reviewed research articles in high impact journals.

Dr. Sahi earned his PhD from North Carolina State University. He also holds an MS from Laurentian University (Canada), an MSc from Agra University (India), and a BSc from Gorakhpur University (India).

Dr. Sahi and his wife Kiran have two children and two grandchildren.