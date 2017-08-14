Pacific University (Ore.) Faculty Experts Offer Insight into the 2017 Solar Eclipse

Newswise — On Aug. 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will sweep across America for the first time in 99 years.

Pacific University's faculty experts in physics, biology and optometry are here to help, answering practical, eclipse-related questions and exploring the deeper meaning of what's likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime event for many people.

Physics Professor Todd Duncan offers the basics — and cosmic perspective — on the eclipse.

Biology Professor Christopher Templeton talks animal reactions to darkness in the day.

Before you pull out your camera, check out these tips from Professor Jim Flory for — safely — taking great pictures of the eclipse.

Professor Karl Citek and the Pacific University College of Optometry offer tips for enjoying the eclipse without damaging your eyes.

If you don't have certified eclipse glasses, or you're just looking for another way to view the 2017 Great Eclipse, try out a pinhole viewer!

Pacific University College of Optometry Professor Lorne Yudcovitch shows KGW Channel 8 what to look for in making sure the solar eyeglasses we choose to view the eclipse will protect our eyes.

Physics professor Todd Duncan tells KUIK 1360-AM why the Great American Solar Eclipse is historic.