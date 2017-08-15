Questions You Should Ask Your Chiropractor: Expert Available

The American Chiropractic Association today released a list of “Five Things Clinicians and Patients Should Question” in chiropractic as part of the Choosing Wisely® campaign, led by the ABIM Foundation and Consumer Reports®. The list identifies five targeted, evidence-based recommendations that can support chiropractors and patients in making wise choices about their care.

Christine Goertz, DC, PhD, chair of the ACA's Committee on Quality Assurance and Accountability and the association's senior scentific advisor, helped create this list and is available to speak on the five recommendations in detail. Dr. Goertz is also the Vice Chancellor for Research and Health Policy at Palmer College of Chiropractic and Chief Executive Officer of the Spine Institute for Quality (Spine IQ.) Her scientific interests include clinical and health services research evaluating patient-centered outcomes and interprofessional collaboration related to complementary and integrative health care delivery, with a focus on spine-related pain and disability.

