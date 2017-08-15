 
Pacific Celebrates First PhD Graduate at August Commencement

  • Credit: Robbie Bourland - Pacific University

    Dana Colgan of Steamboat Springs, Colo. became Pacific University's first PhD graduate on Saturday.

    Newswise — FOREST GROVE, Ore. -- The Pacific University College of Health Professions held annual commencement exercises for six of its eight schools on Saturday, Aug. 12, on the Marsh Hall East Lawn at the Forest Grove Campus, highlighted by the awarding of the university's first-ever research-focused doctoral degree, a PhD, or doctor of philosophy.

    In all, nearly 250 students from the schools of AudiologyDental Hygiene StudiesGraduate PsychologyHealthcare Administration and LeadershipOccupational Therapy and Physician Assistant Studies participated in the ceremony and celebrated with their families and friends.

    Among them were 21 future audiologists, 32 dental hygienists, 34 occupational therapists, 51 physician assistants, and 44 clinical psychologists. Eight more graduates have their sights set on executive careers in healthcare administration. Additionally, 14 students received diplomas as the third graduating class of the university's bachelor of health science degree program, the university's first online degree offering.

    Dana Colgan of Steamboat Springs, Colo. became Pacific's first PhD graduate when she received her hood and diploma in the research-focused PhD in Clinical Psychology.

    Launched in 2013, the PhD in Clinical Psychology is the university’s first PhD program and features a scientist-practitioner model that prepares students to work in research and academic settings. Colgan is the first of what the university expects to be many more PhD graduates through its its newest doctoral degree programs. In addition to the PhD in Clinical Psychology, Pacific also now offers a PhD in Vision Science through the College of Optometry, as well one in Education and Leadership, a joint offering of the colleges of Education and Health Professions.

    Long known as a leader in the liberal arts and sciences, teaching, and professional health services like optometry and occupational therapy, Pacific has become a leading research university among private institutions in Oregon, Provost John Miller said.

    "Our alumni base includes many doctoral degree recipients who excel as healthcare practitioners," Miller said. "The successful addition of three PhD degree programs demonstrate this university is as committed to research and the critical direction it provides, as much as it is to our degrees that emphasize clinical practice."

    Pacific President Lesley Hallick told the graduates the day is an opportunity to pause and reflect on what they have accomplished. 

    "The key moving forward is what do you do with this recognition and what it signifies," she added. "You will now join your chosen profession as a peer, and you have the opportunity and responsibility to go out into the professional world you have chosen and make a difference."

    In her closing remarks, Hallick challenged the graduates to make that difference in part, by impressing the value their education brought them onto those they serve.

    "Try to make higher education accessible in some way, however big or small, for at least one person who might otherwise not have an opportunity," she said. "In doing so, you will help transform the world one step, one thought and one action at a time."

    A number of graduating students were recognized within their programs for outstanding achievements. Following is a list of award recipients.

    Director’s Award
    Brittny Taylor Colgate

    Oral Pharmaceuticals STAR Award
    Maggie Semana 

    American Association of Public Health Dentistry Recognition Award for Achievement in Community Dentistry & Dental Public Health
    Mónica Pérez

    Hu-Friedy Golden Scaler Award
    Cara Jensen 

    Dr. Gaither Johnson Preventive Oral Health Care Award
    Zachery Young

    Oregon Dental Hygienists’ Association Future Leader Award
    Cori Pacanins Brasseler

    USA Restorative Dentistry Award
    Rachel Thompson

    Sigma Phi Alpha National Honor Society Membership Award
    Kelsey Lopez, Mónica Pérez, Brittny Taylor, Katelyn Thomson

    Alumni Association Outstanding Graduate
    Logan LaFontaine

    Contribution to the Program
    James Spalding Jr.

    Capstone Achievement Award
    Igor Balchos, Rebecca Carlyle, Edgar Dominguez, Natalie Raphael

    Professional Development
    Chelsea Humphrey, Shawna Jensen

    Alumni Association Outstanding Graduate
    Pamela Rayworth

    Contribution to the Program
    Kyle Farley

    Contribution to the Profession
    Lauren Heard, Heidi Mahoney

    Professional Development
    Shawn Nemati

    Alumni Association Outstanding Graduate
    Quanita Anwar

    Director’s Award
    Raissa Graves-Highsmith

    Special Recognition for Diversity and Student Advocacy
    Savel Sabol

    Special Recognition for Service to the Program
    Lillian Tran

    Valedictorians
    Katherine Breithaupt, Raissa Graves-Highsmith

    Alumni Association Outstanding Graduate
    Katherine Breithaupt

    Academic Excellence Award
    Radha Solai

    Clinical Excellence Award
    Nicole Ankenbrandt, Chase Beal

    Alumni Association Outstanding Graduate
    Alissa Smouse

    Outstanding Local Clinical Scientist Award
    Evan Egener, Michelle Lee

    Community Service Award
    Tatiana Pinkley Director’s Award - Kayla Birkeland

    Community Service Award
    Jillian Freitas

    Outstanding Practitioner-Scholar Award
    Cindy Marino

    Master’s
    James Gaither

    Doctorate
    Del Rapier

                                                          -pacificu.edu-

     

