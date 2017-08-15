What Does Declaring a National Emergency on Opioids Mean, Legally?

Arizona State University Professor of Public Health Law and Ethics James Hodge is available to discuss the legal implications of declaring a national emergency on opioids. Hodge can be reached by e-mail at James.Hodge@asu.edu.

Hodge says:

In a 2016 Gallup poll, approximately 43% of Americans believed overuse of opiates constitutes a crisis (or a very serious problem) in their local communities. From 1999 to 2015, more than 560,000 lives have been lost to abuse and misuse of these drugs in prescription (e.g. oxycodone, morphine, methadone, codeine) and illicit (e.g. heroin, opium furanyl fentanyl) forms.

Despite law enforcement efforts targeting dealers and unscrupulous prescribers, drug use overall has increased. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), emergency departments take in an average of 1,000 abusers every day. Nearly 150 Americans die each day (or about 1,000 per week) from opiate addiction. Many never make it to hospitals or receive emergency treatment. They die at home, in their cars, at work or on the street.

Governmental authorities are taking these impacts to heart. Multiple federal, state and tribal agencies are already conducting or supporting significant treatment, screening, and surveillance efforts. Local public health and health care actors on the front lines are innovating to quell the epidemic. Governors in 6 states (AK, AZ, FL, MA, MD and VA) and multiple tribal leaders have already declared states of emergency. Larger cities are spending millions of federal, state and municipal dollars to combat the daily carnage. Sadly, many rural areas can only devote pennies on the dollar despite mounting impacts.

A national emergency declaration can change the legal and policy landscape to:

reimburse state Medicaid programs to cover treatment facilities;

instruct doctors prescribing opiates in enhanced instruction in pain management;

expand access to and funding for medication-assisted treatment;

provide law enforcement officials and residents with life-saving naloxone;

waive existing provisions of federal law inhibiting effective responses, including privacy laws derailing providers from accessing public health data on fraudulent prescription practices and opioid abusers.

A national emergency would compel public and private sectors to address essential preventatives to stymie the epidemic. State, tribal and local governments desperately need federal support and funds to implement proven measures. Hospitals, clinics, emergency medical technicians and health care workers require training, treatments and resources to alter outcomes for tens of thousands of patients. Those hooked would be assured that the President and other officials are seeking viable public health paths to improve their health and save their lives.