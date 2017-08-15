University of Delaware Professor Named American Society of Civil Engineers Fellow

Newswise — The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) has named University of Delaware professor Christopher Meehan to its 2017 class of Fellows.

This honor is given to ASCE members who have made significant contributions to the field of civil engineering and enhanced lives in the process. Just three percent of the organization’s more than 150,000 members hold the honor of Fellow.

Meehan, an associate professor and the Bentley Systems Incorporated Chair of Civil Engineering, specializes in geotechnical engineering, with particular interests in soil mechanics and soil shear behavior, slope stability, foundation engineering, geosynthetics, soil-structure interaction, soil and site improvement, intelligent compaction, and levee system design.

“This is clear evidence that Chris’s engagement with and involvement in the geotechnical community is having an impact,” says Sue McNeil, professor and chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. “If you have had an opportunity to hear Chris talk about any of his projects you know that he identifies interesting problems, finds innovative solutions grounded in sound engineering principles, and approaches each problem with passion and enthusiasm. He also engages graduate and undergraduate students in the research.”

Meehan joined the UD faculty in 2006, the same year he completed his Ph.D. at Virginia Tech. He is also the director of the Delaware Center for Transportation, which conducts research, development, and educational activities to advance transportation in Delaware and beyond. He has been a member of ASCE since 1996. Among other professional career honors, he received a 2012-2013 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Grant and a National Science Foundation CAREER Award in 2009.

Meehan has written dozens of refereed journal articles, including seven so far this year. The National Science Foundation, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Department of Defense, the Delaware Department of Transportation, and the Delaware Solid Waste Authority support his research.