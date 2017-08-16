 
Author/Expert Available to Discuss AAP’s New Guidelines for Diagnosing and Treating High Blood Pressure in Children

Released: 16-Aug-2017 2:20 PM EDT

University of Maryland Medical Center/School of Medicine

Expert Pitch

    Carissa Baker-Smith, MD, MS, MPH, FAAP

Blood Disorders, Cardiovascular Health, Children's Health, Heart Disease, Obesity
  High Blood Pressure, pediatric hypertension, Blood Pressure, High blood pressure in children, aap guidelines,
  AAP, Pediatrics, childrens health, Childhood Obesity, Hypertension,
  Childrens Hospital, Pediatrician, pediatric cardiologist
    • On August 21, 2017, at 12:01 a.m. EST, the American Academy of Pediatrics will publish new guidelines on identifying and treating high blood pressure in children and adolescents. 

    Author/Expert Available: Carissa Baker-Smith, MD, MS, MPH, FAAP

    Baker-Smith is an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UM SOM) and a pediatric cardiologist at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital (UMCH). She specializes in prevention, quality improvement, and advanced heart failure/pediatric transplantation. 

    Baker-Smith is one of the authors of the AAP guidelines entitled “Clinical Practice Guideline for Screening and Management of High Blood Pressure in Children and Adolescents.” 

    The prevalence of pediatric hypertension has increased over the last 30 years. Because high blood pressure can be asymptomatic, it often goes undiagnosed and untreated. 

    Hypertension is a leading cause of chronic disease and disability for millions of Americans. There is a high correlation between hypertension and obesity.

    The guidelines shed new light on how we define high blood pressure in children and include new blood pressure tables for pediatricians to use when evaluating patients.

