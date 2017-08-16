DHS to Launch Drone Test and Evaluation Partnership for Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) will officially kick off its partnership with Mississippi for test and evaluation of small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) Tuesday, August 22, at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi.

DHS acting Under Secretary for Science and Technology William N. Bryan will be joined by Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran, Mississippi Congressman Steven Palazzo, The Adjutant General of Mississippi Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi State University president Dr. Mark Keenum, and other Mississippi federal and state representatives, to launch the new partnership and observe demonstrations of drone capability operational evaluations.

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

10:30 a.m. - 2:30p.m. CT

DHS Common Unmanned Aircraft System Site Opening Day ceremony and sUAS demonstration.

Mississippi Armed Forces Museum

Building 850

Camp Shelby, MS 39407

OPEN PRESS*

Media interested in attending the event must RSVP no later than August 21, 2017, to 2nd Lt. Rachel Henson, Camp Shelby public affairs officer, at 601-988-5949 or rachel.c.henson.mil@mail.mil. Media must arrive at the base's south gate off of Highway 49 no later than 9:30 a.m. to be escorted onto the base.