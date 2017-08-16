COPD Expert Available to Comment on Worldwide Deaths Caused by Disease

An article published in The Lancet notes that the latest global estimate of deaths due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2015 was 3.2 million. Additionally, it notes that 0.4 million deaths were caused by asthma in the same year.

Dr. Byron M. Thomashow, medical director of the Lung Volume Reduction Program at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and chair of the Respiratory Disease Council at NewYork-Presbyterian is available for third-party commentary on the latest data.

“The Lancet Respiratory Medicine August 2017 issue highlights the worldwide epidemic of asthma and COPD,” says Dr. Thomashow. “Most importantly the publication stresses the dramatic and increasing worldwide impact of COPD. In the U.S. more than 15 million people have been diagnosed with COPD, and evidence suggests a similar number have the disease but remain undiagnosed. Additionally, in the U.S. COPD is already the third leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability. Despite these impressive statistics, it is worth repeatedly stressing that COPD is almost always preventable and almost always treatable. We need to do a much better job with prevention. We need to make sure that present medications, which can often be very effective, are available and affordable to all who need them. We need better medications and ultimately we need cures. Everyone has the right to breathe!”

