Don't Get Burned - Important Eye Safety During the Solar Eclipse

As you know, on Monday, August 21, we will be able to see an amazing sight in the afternoon…a total or partial eclipse of the sun!

It’s vital to make sure you and your loved ones observe the solar eclipse safely because if the retina is burned, it cannot be repaired and that could lead to limited vision or blindness.

There are do’s and don’ts including how to use solar eyewear properly, if it’s safe to look through binoculars to whether very dark sunglasses will be safe.

Dr. Malav Joshi is an ophthalmologist at the Krieger Eye Institute at LifeBridge Health. His specialties include vitreoretinal surgery and medical retina care. He did his fellowship at the Mayo Clinic and the Duke Eye Center.