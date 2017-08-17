Johns Hopkins Experts Can Discuss Race, Political Movements, Inequality
Article ID: 679693
Released: 17-Aug-2017 9:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: Johns Hopkins University
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY
OFFICE OF COMMUNICATIONS
3910 Keswick Rd., Suite N-2600
Baltimore, MD 21211
Phone: 443-997-9009 / Fax: 443-997-1006
August 17, 2017
CONTACT: Jill Rosen
Office: 443-997-9906
Cell: 443-547-8805
jrosen@jhu.edu @JHUmediareps
Advisory: JHU Experts Can Discuss Race, Political movements, Inequality
The following Johns Hopkins University experts — political scientists, economists, historians and sociologists — are available for interviews on topics of race, inequality and political movements:
Lester Spence, associate professor of political science: Black politics, Black Lives Matter, race and politics, urban policy. http://politicalscience.jhu.edu/directory/lester-spence/
Nathan Connolly, Herbert Baxter Adams Associate Professor of History: Racism, Jim Crow, civil rights, urban and suburban history, presidential history. http://history.jhu.edu/directory/nathan-connolly/
Vesla Weaver, associate professor of political science: racial inequality, political causes and consequences of the growth of the U.S. criminal justice system. http://politicalscience.jhu.edu/directory/vesla-weaver/
Steven Teles, associate professor: Conservative movement, general politics. http://politicalscience.jhu.edu/directory/steven-teles/
Daniel Schlozman, assistant professor of political science: American party politics, Christian right, general politics. http://politicalscience.jhu.edu/directory/daniel-schlozman/
Adam Sheingate, associate professor of political science: social policy, the presidency, American politics. http://politicalscience.jhu.edu/directory/adam-sheingate/
Andrew Cherlin, Benjamin H. Griswold III Professor of Public Policy: the American family, working-class America, demography, social policy. http://soc.jhu.edu/directory/andrew-j-cherlin/
Kathryn Edin, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of sociology: poverty, inequality, social policy. http://soc.jhu.edu/directory/kathryn-edin/
Stephen L. Morgan, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of sociology: Inequality, voter identity trends, Ferguson Effect. http://soc.jhu.edu/directory/stephen-l-morgan/
To reach these experts, please contact Jill Rosen at 443-997-9906, (cell) 443-547-8805 or jrosen@jhu.edu. To arrange a video or audio interview with a Johns Hopkins expert, contact Rosen or visit our studio web page.
###