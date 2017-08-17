 
Johns Hopkins Experts Can Discuss Race, Political Movements, Inequality

    August 17, 2017
    Advisory: JHU Experts Can Discuss Race, Political movements, Inequality

    The following Johns Hopkins University experts — political scientists, economists, historians and sociologists — are available for interviews on topics of race, inequality and political movements:

    Lester Spence, associate professor of political science: Black politics, Black Lives Matter, race and politics, urban policy. http://politicalscience.jhu.edu/directory/lester-spence/

    Nathan Connolly, Herbert Baxter Adams Associate Professor of History: Racism, Jim Crow, civil rights, urban and suburban history, presidential history. http://history.jhu.edu/directory/nathan-connolly/

    Vesla Weaver, associate professor of political science: racial inequality, political causes and consequences of the growth of the U.S. criminal justice system. http://politicalscience.jhu.edu/directory/vesla-weaver/

    Steven Teles, associate professor: Conservative movement, general politics. http://politicalscience.jhu.edu/directory/steven-teles/

    Daniel Schlozman, assistant professor of political science: American party politics, Christian right, general politics. http://politicalscience.jhu.edu/directory/daniel-schlozman/

    Adam Sheingate, associate professor of political science: social policy, the presidency, American politics. http://politicalscience.jhu.edu/directory/adam-sheingate/

    Andrew Cherlin, Benjamin H. Griswold III Professor of Public Policy: the American family, working-class America, demography, social policy. http://soc.jhu.edu/directory/andrew-j-cherlin/

    Kathryn Edin, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of sociology: poverty, inequality, social policy. http://soc.jhu.edu/directory/kathryn-edin/

    Stephen L. Morgan, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of sociology: Inequality, voter identity trends, Ferguson Effect. http://soc.jhu.edu/directory/stephen-l-morgan/

    To reach these experts, please contact Jill Rosen at 443-997-9906, (cell) 443-547-8805 or jrosen@jhu.edu. To arrange a video or audio interview with a Johns Hopkins expert, contact Rosen or visit our studio web page.

