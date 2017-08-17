For Better or Worse, Trump Is Being Honest According to Virginia Tech Political Expert

A Virginia Tech expert says President Trump’s remarks on the events in Charlottesville aren’t a “new low,” as some analysts have suggested.

“For many marginalized groups, Trump's ‘new low’ came a long time ago,” says political expert Brandy Faulkner. “If we give serious attention to the hateful speech and action Trump has engaged in while running for president and also while being president, we can clearly see a pattern.”

Brandy Faulkner teaches political science in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. Her areas of specialization include constitutional and administrative law, race and public policy, and critical organization theory. She researches the politics of race, ethnicity, and gender.

Quoting Faulkner

“For better or worse, he's quite honest about what he thinks,” said Faulkner “Given what he'd said on Saturday, I think many people knew the comments he made on Monday weren't at all sincere. He almost had no choice but to come back on Tuesday and re-state what he initially said on Saturday, because those were his actual feelings.”

