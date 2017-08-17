Ophthalmology Expert Video: How to Safely Watch the Solar Eclipse

As people across the country prepare for Monday's solar eclipse, safety is a top concern. Painless but permanent damage can occur to the eyes if the eclipse is not viewed properly.

Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, professor of ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and director of refractive surgery and cornea service at the UPMC Eye Center, is available to discuss the potential dangers of improprerly viewing the eclipse as well as ways to ensure your safety while observing in this rare event.

