AARDA Seeks New York Autoimmune Warriors

Newswise — The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) will host its 6th “Linking Together for a Cure” Autoimmune Walk in Manhattan on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. at Hudson River Park’s Clinton Cove (Pier 95, W. 55th Street and 12th Avenue). Anyone battling an autoimmune disease, or supporting someone in the fight, is invited to Walk with family members, friends and AARDA to help raise awareness and funding for patient services and research.

One in five Americans (that’s 50 million people) has an autoimmune disease, such as lupus, type 1 diabetes, scleroderma, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, celiac disease, and more than 100 other chronic disorders. Funds raised by the Walk help to provide patient services and to fund research aimed at solving the underlying immune issues that link ALL autoimmune disorders.

Sponsored by Intercept, the New York Autoimmune Walk will feature guest speaker author/journalist Nika Beamon (Misdiagnosed: The Search for Dr. House) on coping; autoimmune information and resources; pop duo Danielle & Jennifer performing live; DJ R-Boogie; a Nespresso coffee station and other refreshments; a pre-Walk warm-up led by BungyPump; and a two-mile Walk around Clinton Cove. Registration and check-in begin at 1 p.m. The Walk will start at 2 p.m. Music and activities will continue until 4 p.m

“AARDA Autoimmune Walks have proven to be instrumental not only in raising funds for autoimmune research but also in linking together patients, families, supporters, advocates and other stakeholders for a shared cause,” says Virginia T. Ladd, president and executive director. “The camaraderie and synergy that occurs is just tremendous.”

To register, make a donation, or for more details, visit AutoimmuneWalk.org, email walk@aarda.org or call (855) 239-2557.

Founded in 1991, AARDA is the only national nonprofit bringing a national focus to autoimmunity as a category of disease and a major women’s health issue – approximately 75 percent of autoimmune disease (AD) sufferers are women. To learn more, visit aarda.org.

