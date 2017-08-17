Dr. Seth Worley Joins MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute’s Cardiac Electrophysiology Program

Newswise — Washington, D.C., August 17, 2017 – MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute is pleased to announce that Seth Worley, MD, has joined the Section of Cardiac Electrophysiology as a senior consultant. An internationally recognized expert in cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), Dr. Worley brings with him extensive expertise in device and lead implantation for those patients who present with challenging vascular anatomy. He has personally developed unique tools and techniques to facilitate and optimize the success of transvenous left ventricular (LV) lead implantation. The approach he pioneered is referred to as ‘Interventional CRT” and patients from centers around the country who have had an unsuccessful attempt at lead implantation are regularly referred to Dr. Worley for treatment.

Dr. Worley joins MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute from Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, Pa., where he was the director of Interventional Implant Program at the Lancaster Heart and Vascular Institute. He is the founder and past president of the Lancaster Heart & Stroke Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving cardiovascular health through clinical research and community programs.

“The addition of Dr. Worley to our Electrophysiology team will substantially broaden the types of therapies MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute can offer patients,” says Zayd Eldadah, MD, PhD, director, Cardiac Electrophysiology at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. “By joining MHVI, Dr. Worley gains a destination medical center from which to deliver care, as well as conduct and expand his internationally acclaimed teaching program for caregivers from all over the world.”

Dr. Worley is a graduate of the Temple University School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. After completing a fellowship in cardiology and electrophysiology at Duke University Medical Center, he became the co-director of the Coronary Care Unit and Assistant Professor of Medicine. From Duke, he was recruited to the Mayo Clinic where he was Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Cardiology prior to relocating to Lancaster. He is board certified in clinical cardiac electrophysiology, and a fellow of the Heart Rhythm Society.

Dr. Worley is an active participant in academic, research and teaching activities. He has been the principal, co-principal or sub-investigator of 87 clinical trials, published numerous scientific papers, case reports, book chapters and abstracts and holds four U.S. patents for medical devices. He is a frequent speaker at national and international medical meetings.

MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute is a national leader in the research, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease, and has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report and The Society of Thoracic Surgeons as one of the top cardiovascular programs in the nation. A network of 10 hospitals and 150 cardiovascular physicians throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington, D.C., region, MedStar Heart also offers a clinical and research alliance with Cleveland Clinic Heart & Vascular Institute, the nation’s #1 heart program. Together, they have forged a relationship of shared expertise to enhance quality, improve safety and increase access to advanced services. MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute was founded at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, home to the Nancy and Harold Zirkin Heart & Vascular Hospital. Opened in July 2016, the hospital ushered in a new era of coordinated, centralized specialty care for patients with even the most complex heart and vascular diagnoses.