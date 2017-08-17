Astronomer Available to Comment on Total Solar Eclipse

EVANSTON, Ill. --- Northwestern University astronomer Deanne Coppejans is available to discuss the total solar eclipse set to cross the continental U.S. from west to east on Aug. 21 -- what it is, how to view the eclipse safely and what people can expect to see.

Deanne Coppejans is a postdoctoral fellow at Northwestern’s astrophysics center, CIERA (Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration and Research in Astrophysics). She can discuss what people will see during the total solar eclipse, such as the “diamond-ring effect” and Bailey’s beads, and what causes these effects.

“I am really excited to see the beautiful and powerful streams of gas that billow out of the sun,” Coppejans said. “This is in the ‘corona’ of the sun. It is usually too faint to see, but it will be visible during totality when the bright disk of the sun is obscured.”

This will be Coppejans’ first total solar eclipse, and she plans to view it near St. Louis.

Coppejans can be contacted at deanne.coppejans@northwestern.edu or at her office, 847-491-8640. (She will be out of the office Aug. 20 and 21.)

Additional info

Please note: Northwestern will not be hosting a public viewing event, due to CIERA astronomers traveling elsewhere to view the eclipse in its totality.

It is not safe to view a solar eclipse without proper eye protection. For more information and tips on viewing the eclipse, see CIERA’s online total solar eclipse guide.