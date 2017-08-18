SU Experts Available to Discuss Great American Eclipse

When the historic “Great American Eclipse” takes place on August 21, Drs. Gerardo Vazquez and Nicholas Troup of Salisbury University’s Physics Department will be gazing at the sky with much of the rest of the nation.

To them, however, the solar eclipse isn’t just a neat phenomenon — it’s a passion. Vazquez, an astrophysicist who has written software that helps scientists determine the age, type and chemical composition of stars based on light frequencies, and conducted research with the Hubble Space Telescope, will travel to South Carolina to see the full eclipse. There, he delivers a guest lecture at the University of South Carolina and takes part in the university’s eclipse viewing stations.

Troup, who has conducted studies in exoplanetary science, publishing and presenting on brown dwarf stellar companions, helps lead viewing efforts in Salisbury, working with Wicomico Public Libraries on a viewing event expected to draw hundreds.

Both are available to speak with media about the solar eclipse, what makes it so historic, and tips for proper viewing.

