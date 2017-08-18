Wolters Kluwer and the International Society for Environmental Epidemiology Launch Environmental Epidemiology

Newswise — August 18, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer Health, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, in partnership with the International Society for Environmental Epidemiology (ISEE), announces the launch of a new open access journal, Environmental Epidemiology, published as part of the Lippincott portfolio. The journal is a companion title to one of the Society’s official journals, Epidemiology.

The new journal is an online only, open access journal aiming to provide a global forum for environmental epidemiology research. Fully peer reviewed and held to the same high standards of rigor as Epidemiology, the new journal will support the global community of environmental epidemiology experts by providing a venue for articles that further the understanding of all aspects of the field. The inaugural Editor-in-Chief is Bert Brunekreef, PhD, Professor of Environmental Epidemiology at Utrecht University, The Netherlands and past president of ISEE.

"Interest in the health effects of environmental conditions is soaring. Yet, there are only few high-quality journals specifically devoted to environmental health, and especially epidemiology. Environmental Epidemiology aims to provide the environmental epidemiology community with a new opportunity to publish high quality research in full open access mode. I am convinced that the journal as well as ISEE will greatly benefit from having Environmental Epidemiology as another official journal of the Society" said Brunekreef.

Epidemiology, which is also an official journal of ISEE, will continue its commitment to publishing high-quality environmental epidemiologic research under the editorship of Timothy Lash, DSc. The two journals will share editorial policies developed over the years by Epidemiology. From time to time, the editors of these companion journals may confer about which journal is best suited for a particular paper.

“Environmental Epidemiology is an exciting new platform for sharing the cutting-edge science and ideas being developed by ISEE members around the world and highlights the importance of research and action in global environmental health,” said Dr. Gregory Wellenius, ISEE Councilor for North America and Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Brown University. “The ISEE is excited to count both Epidemiology and Environmental Epidemiology in its family of affiliated journals,” said Wellenius.

The journal is now open for peer review of manuscripts. Manuscripts may be submitted online at: www.editorialmanager.com/EE.

