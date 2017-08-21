Advion UHPLC And HPLC: High-Performance, Easy To Use LC/CMS With The Expression CMS

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Advion, Inc., a leading systems and consumables developer for the life sciences industry, announced today the release of high-performance, dependable and easy to use UHPLC and HPLC systems. Coupled with ex pression CMS, Advion's standout compact mass spectrometer, these provide best-in-class performance UHPLC/CMS and HPLC/CMS for the chemist.

The addition of LC/CMS to the Advion sample introduction lineup provides yet another streamlined technique for both organic and analytical chemists. Building on a foundation of fast, user-friendly sample introduction techniques, including the Plate Express TLC plate reader, the ASAP liquids and solids probe, the iASAP probe for air-sensitive compounds, and the volatile APCI source, the newly-launched UHPLC/CMS and HPLC/CMS further extends the range of desirable analytical techniques.

"The ex pression CMS' versatility makes it the industry's premier choice," said David Patteson, Advion CEO. "Providing chemists with unrivaled sampling and assay alternatives sets the Advion lineup apart and in a league unto itself. We pioneered systems for direct mass analysis of solids and liquids, and integrated TLC/CMS plate analysis solutions. With the addition of the UHPLC/CMS and HPLC/CMS systems, a decades-old industry-accepted technique will operate in synergy with our user friendly compact mass spec software suite that bench chemists have come to rely upon."

The UHPLC/CMS and HPLC/CMS systems are available now. To learn more about the variety of novel ion sources, workflow integrations and sampling options offered for the ex pression CMS, visit www.advion.com.

About Advion, Inc.

Advion develops, manufactures and globally supports mass spectrometers, chip-based ion sources, and consumables for life science and related industries. We seek to enhance analysis performance and workflows. Using our deep scientific and engineering knowledge of mass spectrometry and microfludics, we leverage our passionate employees' commitment to create quality, flexible and fit-for-purpose solutions. More about Advion, Inc. can be found on our website, www.advion.com.

