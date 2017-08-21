See More: Advion Launches Peak Express Software for Improved Compound Id and Reaction Monitoring

ITHACA, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Advion, Inc., a leading systems and consumables developer for the life sciences industry, announced it has released Peak Express software, available with the ex pression compact mass spectrometer (CMS). The software introduces a patent-pending breakthrough in novel mass spectrum display, available exclusively in the Advion Peak Express software suite: The Delta Spectrum (ΔS), which looks beyond chemical noise and automatically detects even the smallest peaks without the user needing to know the product ion mass in advance.

Advion's Peak Express software amplifies detection capabilities, allowing a user to find adducts, dimers, fragments, side-reactions and other unexpected compounds at the click of a button, in real-time or with later data processing. Users have the traditional options of full scans, XIC, SIM and and the Delta Spectrum, and can acquire XIC-quality data while scanning the entire mass range, allowing the Peak Express software to indicate the m/z directly. The ΔS compares the ion intensity at each m/z interval across the mass spectrum to a base line level measured at the start of the analysis, then records the differential in intensity.

"There is a need for reaction monitoring, compound identification and purification in environments where high levels of contaminants and chemical noise are present," said David Patteson, Advion CEO. "Our latest addition to the software suite gives users one-click access to detect compounds or provide mass-directed purification without providing the compound mass. Peak Express is like having the expertise of a dedicated mass spectroscopist, digging deep in to the data to find small, unknown peaks that would otherwise have gone undetected, or reveal the detail that would have otherwise been missed. The chemist can "see more" as peaks are revealed and chemical noise is eliminated from the spectrum."

Peak Express can be used with any technique that generates a peak, e.g. HPLC/CMS, TLC/CMS, Flash/CMS, and FIA, both in real time and for later data processing.The Peak Express software is available now with the ex pression CMS. To learn more about Advion's user-friendly software suite and the variety of novel ion sources available for the ex pression CMS, visit www.advion.com.

About Advion, Inc.

Advion develops, manufactures and globally supports mass spectrometers, chip-based ion sources, and consumables for life science and related industries. We seek to enhance analysis performance and workflows. Using our deep scientific and engineering knowledge of mass spectrometry and microfludics, we leverage our passionate employees' commitment to create quality, flexible and fit-for-purpose solutions. More about Advion, Inc. can be found on our website, www.advion.com.

