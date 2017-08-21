New ‘SIREN’ Network Seeks to Improve Emergency Care Clinical Trials

From the ambulance to the intensive care unit, “The acute care setting is a very challenging, chaotic and busy environment,” says Robert Silbergleit, M.D., a professor of emergency medicine at Michigan Medicine.

That hasn’t stopped Silbergleit and colleague William Barsan, M.D., also a professor of emergency medicine, from building an emergency care clinical trial network collaborating with academic medical centers over the past decade.

They say the approach has benefits.

“When you work within a network, it allows the clinical trials to be done in a way that is more efficient — but even more importantly the network accumulates and retains expertise, knowledge and experience,” Silbergleit says. “There are troops across the country who can hit the ground running and know what they’re doing.”

Barsan, Silbergleit and Clifton Callaway, M.D., Ph.D., a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, are taking further advantage of that resource.

The three are principal investigators of a new NIH-funded network: The Strategies to Innovate Emergency Care Clinical Trials Network (SIREN) — with the University of Michigan serving as the clinical coordinating center. The network is a cooperative award for five years and can be renewed.

SIREN seeks to improve the outcomes of patients with neurologic, cardiac, respiratory, hematologic and trauma emergencies by identifying effective treatments administered in the earliest stages of critical care.

Beyond U-M, the network includes a data coordinating center at the Medical University of South Carolina and 11 award hubs with primary investigators at each.

Hub grants have been awarded to Emory University, Medical College of Wisconsin, Oregon Health and Sciences University, UCLA, University of Cincinnati, University of Minnesota, University of Pittsburgh, Massachusetts General Hospital, Temple University, University of Washington and Wayne State University. Program officers from the NIH also collaborate closely with the investigators.