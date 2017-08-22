ISPOR/ISPE Announce Plans for “Summit on Real-World Evidence in Health Care Decision Making”

Newswise — Princeton, NJ—August 22, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) and the International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology (ISPE) announced their plans for a 1-day conference focused on real-world evidence. The “ISPOR/ISPE Summit on Real-World Evidence in Health Care Decision Making” is scheduled for October 20, 2017 in Washington, DC, USA.

As the use of real-world data to create evidence for health care decision making is rapidly expanding, the need for good practice guidance recommendations for real-world evidence has become increasingly important. To address this guidance gap, ISPOR and ISPE collaborated to create the “Joint ISPOR/ISPE Special Task Force on Real-World Evidence in Health Care Decision Making.” The special task force has produced several companion papers that make specific recommendations for improving the transparency and reproducibility of real-world evidence for use in health care decision making, especially those decisions at the regulatory and payer levels.

The 1-day summit will provide a forum to review these special task force reports, consider the perspectives of key stakeholders, and discuss future steps that could help enable these recommendations.

Summit speakers include a number of global thought leaders on the issue, including Marc Berger, MD, formerly with Pfizer; Cathy Critchlow, PhD, Amgen; Jacqueline Corrigan-Curay, MD, US Food and Drug Administration; Tobias Gerhard, PhD, ISPE; Wim Goettsch PhD, EuNetHTA JA3; Laura Happe, PharmD, MPH, Humana; Elizabeth Loder, MD, MPH, The BMJ; C. Daniel Mullins, PhD, University of Maryland; Eleanor Perfetto, PhD, MS, National Health Council; Sebastian Schneeweiss, MD, ScD, Harvard Medical School; Brian Strom, MD, MPH, Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety; Harold Sox, MD, PCORI; Shirley Wang, PhD, ScM, Harvard Medical School; Richard Willke, PhD, ISPOR; Deborah Zarin, MD, National Institutes of Health.

The papers from the special task force will be published in each Society’s respective journal, ISPOR’s Value in Health and ISPE’s Pharmacoepidemiology & Drug Safety.

Additional information on the summit can be found:

Summit Information | Registration |ISPOR Real-World Evidence Initiative | Special Task Force | Press

###

ABOUT ISPOR

The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) is a nonprofit, international, educational and scientific organization that promotes health economics and outcomes research excellence to improve decision making for health globally. Web: www.ispor.org | LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-LIn | Twitter: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-T (@ISPORorg) | YouTube: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-YT | Facebook: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-FB

ABOUT ISPE

The International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology (ISPE) is a nonprofit international organization dedicated to advancing the health of the public by providing a global forum for the open exchange of scientific information and for the development of policy; education; and advocacy for the field of pharmacoepidemiology, including such areas as pharmacovigilance, drug utilization research, comparative effectiveness research, and therapeutic risk management. Web: www.pharmacoepi.org

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY