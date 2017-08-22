Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center Physician Stephen Rice, M.D., Receives Prestigious Sports Medicine Award

Newswise — Stephen Rice, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., FACSM, FAAP, program director of the Pediatric Sports Medicine Fellowship program and director of the Sports Medicine and Concussion Center at Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, has been awarded the 2017 Citation Award by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) for his significant lifetime contributions and innovations to the fields of sports medicine and exercise science.

“This is an incredible honor,” said Dr. Rice, who has mentored more than 25 fellows and hundreds of residents and medical students at the nationally-recognized, fully-accredited training program at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “There is no better feeling than being honored for something that you have passionately devoted your entire life to, and for that, I am thankful.”

Dr. Rice has been practicing for over 40 years, with much of his early career taking place on the West Coast. After completing his pediatrics residency at the Children’s Hospital in Seattle, WA, he obtained an M.P.H. from the University of Washington. He then led efforts to bring sports medicine care to inner-city schools and athletes in Seattle, and subsequently expanded these programs to interested school districts nationwide. In 1996, he was recruited to establish a sports medicine fellowship at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and moved to New Jersey.

Upon joining the faculty of the pediatrics residency program at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in 1996, he developed and implemented a fellowship program in pediatric sports medicine. This fellowship program was the first pediatrics-based sports medicine fellowship to be accredited by the Residency Review Committee (RRC) for Pediatrics in 1999.

Throughout his career, Dr. Rice has provided event sideline coverage for high school football, youth soccer, wrestling and mass participation events and has contributed to over 100 original publications. He is currently the school district and team physician for Neptune School District, school district physician for Manasquan School district, team physician (with the sports medicine fellow) for Raritan High School in Hazlet, and recently completed 20 years as team physician for Georgian Court University. Dr. Rice is also one of the primary care physicians who provide coverage for Sky Blue soccer games, the women’s professional soccer team in New Jersey.

“I have made advocacy a pillar within organizations that I am involved in at both a local and national level, which has also helped the public appreciate the importance of physical activity being central to good health,” reflected Dr. Rice.

“I want to extend my sincerest congratulations to Dr. Rice on receiving this distinguished award,” says Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., president of Jersey Shore University Medical Center and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. “His contributions to sports medicine and exercise science, both regionally and nationally, continue to propel our hospital and health network forward. His exceptional patient-centered vision and numerous accomplishments are valued by not only the American College of Sports Medicine, but also by his colleagues and hospital family.”

