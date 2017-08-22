Wolters Kluwer Introduces Ovid® Insights Delivering Curated Content from Leading Medical Journals for Current Awareness

Newswise — August 22, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer Health today announced the launch of Ovid Insights, a current awareness service that provides healthcare professionals with clinically-relevant journal article recommendations filtered to their specific area of practice. Available on any device, this free service delivers content from the most authoritative medical journals used to inform evidence-based decisions on healthcare research, patient care and outcomes.

With Ovid Insights, clinicians and medical researchers can scan specialty dashboards or create personalized email digests that filter the latest research from over 300 clinically-relevant topics, allowing them to skim top-quality articles that are related to their practice or field of interest. Ovid Insights reduces time spent searching for the latest, most relevant journal articles by providing intelligent content recommendations which leverage Altmetric and the McMaster PLUS data to ensure the most newsworthy and targeted evidence-based research is delivered to the user.

“As the volume of research worldwide continues to increase, staying current on the latest medical findings and practice guidelines is an overwhelming, yet necessary, task for healthcare professionals,” said Cathy Wolfe, President & CEO, Health Learning, Research & Practice, Wolters Kluwer. “Ovid Insights simplifies this task and provides the trusted content clinicians need in an efficient way, keeping them current on the latest evidence-based research so they can make better-informed decisions on patient care.”

According to a Wolters Kluwer survey, more than 900 clinicians worldwide indicated that over 70% of their time is spent engaged in current-awareness activities such as searching for the right full text articles to read. Ovid Insights helps to simplify this process by providing quick access to the study abstract and links to full-text articles via institutional access to a journal website or the Ovid platform.

Created in partnership with Northern Light, which provides strategic research portals, business research content, and search technology, Ovid Insights is available now in beta. Visit OvidInsights.com to learn more and create a free account.

