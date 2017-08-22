McGill University Selects B-Line Medical

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – August 22, 2017 - B-Line Medical®, an industry leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement, is pleased to be selected by McGill University’s healthcare simulation center.

McGill University chose B-Line Medical’s newest and most flexible product, SimCapture® Node, to handle their diverse needs of managing and operating a large scale simulation program. These needs include video capture and debriefing, student assessment and portfolio management, and scheduling and logistics management.

B-Line Medical’s presence in Canada’s progressive healthcare simulation market is steadily growing. SimCapture and LiveCapture were recently selected by the University of Alberta, Lethbridge College, the University of Calgary and the University of Manitoba, just to name a few.

President of B-Line Medical, Hartley Thompson, says, “Canada’s healthcare education programs and specifically, their commitment and excellence in healthcare simulation, are unique. The Canadian healthcare simulation market is a primary focus for B-Line Medical and we plan on continuing growth there in addition to supporting our existing Canadian clients for years to come.”

B-Line Medical is exclusively dedicated to offering solutions that help healthcare professionals and educators improve the delivery of healthcare and enhance quality of care. Focused on the capture, debriefing, and assessment of medical training and clinical events, B-Line Medical specializes in the delivery of robust, yet easy-to-use web-based solutions. B-Line Medical’s platforms have helped over 500 top hospitals, medical schools, and nursing programs in 30+ countries operate and manage their training and quality improvement programs more effectively.

If you are interested in learning more about B-Line Medical products, please contact info@blinemedical.com. For additional information, please contact Helen Woldeab, Marketing Strategist, at Helen.Woldeab@blinemedical.com.