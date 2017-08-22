Contact: Amy Losak

Mount Sinai Press Office

212-241-9200

amy.losak@mountsinai.org

Mount Sinai Is Official Medical Services Provider for Athletes For Fifth Straight Year at the 2017 US Open

Newswise — (NEW YORK, NY – August 22, 2017) - For the fifth consecutive year, Mount Sinai will serve as the official medical services provider for the 2017 US Open Tennis Championships. Mount Sinai orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, and musculoskeletal radiologists will deploy the latest technology and expertise to provide elite athletes with rapid, world-class care.

Alexis Chiang Colvin, MD, Associate Professor of Sports Medicine in the Leni and Peter W. May Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and team physician for the US Fed Cup Team, will lead care for the athletes during the US Open, as the Chief Medical Officer of the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

“Mount Sinai is pleased to continue our tradition of providing care for the elite tennis players of the US Open. Our ability to draw from a broad range of nationally recognized services allows us to provide truly comprehensive care for the entire athlete,” Dr. Colvin said.

This is the third consecutive year that the Department of Radiology at Mount Sinai will offer diagnostic ultrasound examinations to players at the US Open to evaluate musculoskeletal injuries. This group, led by Carlos Benitez, MD, Director of Musculoskeletal Imaging at Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai St. Luke’s, and Assistant Professor of Radiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, works closely with the tournament multi-specialty medical team, comprising orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine doctors from Mount Sinai and other hospitals and medical groups around the city, including ProHEALTH.*

To do these scans, Mount Sinai radiologists will use the LOGIQ e, a portable, laptop-size ultrasound device made by GE Healthcare. It has special settings and probes to diagnose musculoskeletal injuries. The ultrasound machine will allow physicians to triage patients at the point of care and recommend more complex imaging techniques depending on the injury’s severity. If treatment is necessary, physicians will be able to do ultrasound-guided joint treatments at the stadium.

In addition to this ultrasound service, for the second year, Mount Sinai will have a PACS workstation (the Picture Archiving and Communication System, with GE Healthcare software) at the stadium. This workstation has two high-resolution, medical-grade monitors and a direct link to the hospital imaging archive. Mount Sinai radiologists and tournament physicians can thus monitor and follow players’ MRI scans in real time. Diagnoses can then be made instantly, by the time players step down from the scanner. Physicians also can compare them to athletes’ previously uploaded scans from health centers in their home countries. Trainers and physicians can then immediately decide on athletes’ treatment options and whether they can remain competitive during the tournament.

“Our physicians continue to refine the unique skills required to care for the professional athletes at the US Open, and we use this expertise for the benefit of all our patients who participate in athletics,” said James Gladstone, MD, Co-Chief of the Sports Medicine Service at The Mount Sinai Hospital, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, medical director to the US Davis Cup tennis team, and consultant to the US Open.

A short video interview series, “The US Open Health Desk, Presented by Mount Sinai,” also will be presented on the grounds. The programs will be posted on www.mountsinai.org/usopen and https://www.usta.com/. This year’s topics are: “Youth Tennis Success,” “Fit After Fifty,” “Fluids for Tennis,” “Travel Tips to Improve Your Game,” “Five Benefits of Tennis,” and “The Mental Benefits of Tennis.”

In addition to providing medical care, Mount Sinai’s physicians have worked with the USTA since 2013 to develop programs in injury prevention, community tennis, and diversity, and have conducted educational outreach on tennis and health.

Mount Sinai US Open Physicians

In addition to Dr. Colvin, Dr. Benitez, and Dr. Gladstone, Mount Sinai physicians supporting the 2017 US Open include:

Leesa Galatz, MD, System Chair of the Department of Orthopaedics, Mount Sinai Health System

Shawn Anthony, MD, MBA, Assistant Professor of Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Darren Fitzpatrick, MD, Site Chair of Radiology at Mount Sinai Queens and Assistant Professor of Radiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Melissa Leber, MD, Assistant Professor of Sports Medicine and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Director of Emergency Department Sports Medicine at Mount Sinai

Alex Maderazo, MD, Chief of Musculoskeletal Imaging at The Mount Sinai Hospital and Assistant Professor of Radiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Michael Hausman, MD, Dr. Robert K. Lippman Professor and Chief, Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, Mount Sinai Health System

Andrew C. Hecht, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Neurosurgery, Chief of Spine Surgery, Mount Sinai Health System, and Director of the Spine Center, Mount Sinai Hospital

Steven Weinfeld, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Chief of Foot and Ankle Surgery, Mount Sinai Hospital

*Mount Sinai works with ProHEALTH Care Associates, one of the largest integrated physician group practices in the New York metropolitan area, which has provided medical services at the US Open since 1997. The ProHEALTH team is led by Senior Advisor, Elliot Pellman, MD, the co-founder and Medical Director of ProHEALTH Care Associates, and Clinical Professor of Medicine, Rheumatology, and Orthopedics at Mount Sinai. Additional consultants include:

Brian Daniels, MD, Director of Player Medical Services for the US Open and Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Brian Neri, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor of Orthopaedics, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; head team orthopedist for the New York Islanders; and orthopedics consultant to Hofstra University

About the USTA

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization with more than 715,000 members, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking seven summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 90 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Fed Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA’s philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. Physicians are affiliated with the renowned Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per investigator. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in four other specialties in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked in six out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and 50th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

###