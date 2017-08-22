Simulation Is Changing the Way That Healthcare Professionals Learn and Improve Patient Safety

Healthcare Simulation Week to Debut September 11-15, 2017

Newswise — Washington, DC – August 21, 2017 –Healthcare simulation is rapidly changing the face of healthcare. Simulation isa technique that creates a situation or environment allowing people to experience a representation of a real event for the purpose of experiential practice, learning, testing, evaluation and understanding of systems. The inaugural Healthcare Simulation Week will be held September 11-15, 2017.

“This week recognizes the ongoing contributions that professionals in healthcare simulation make to advancing patient care,” said Jennifer Manos, RN, MSN, MBA , Executive Director, Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH). “It also raises awareness of healthcare simulation in communities throughout the world.”

“Healthcare Simulation Week honors every professional around the world advocating for healthcare simulation in education and practice, research,modeling and design,” said Dr. Christine Park, President of Society for Simulation in Healthcare. “Healthcare systems are embracing simulation asan effective set of strategiesthat enhances the quality of healthcare.”

“Numerous studies demonstrate that simulation more effectively prepares all types of providers, including physicians, nurses, first responders and across the full spectrum of experience,” Park said. “Simulation provides the opportunity to learn, analyze error, and maintain life-saving skillsbefore working on actual patients.”

Healthcare Simulation Week will be celebrated throughout the week with a variety of activities:

Open houses/tours of simulation centers

Free access to the scholarly peer-reviewed Simulation in Healthcare journal

Discussions and site tours on Twitter and Facebook live

Simulation “articles of the day”

Enhanced opportunities to discuss simulation on social media

Details are available at www.ssih.org/HcSimWeek and @HcSimWeek.

The purpose of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) is to serve a global community of practice enhancing the quality of healthcare. SSH seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in patient care through the use of simulation. The society fosters the development and application of simulation–based modalities such as human patient simulators, virtual reality, standardized patients and task trainers. Established in 2004 by professionals using simulation for education, testing, and research in health care, SSH membership includes a diverse group of more than 3,500 healthcare professionals, researchers, educators and developers from around the globe.

