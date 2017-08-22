Critical Care Nursing Journals Recognized for Publication Excellence

Newswise — Journals published by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) recently received awards in the 29th annual APEX Awards for Publication Excellence, an annual competition for publishers, editors, writers and designers who create print, Web, electronic and social media materials.

Each issue of Critical Care Nurse (CCN) and the American Journal of Critical Care (AJCC) offers the latest clinical research and evidence-based practices related to the care of critically and acutely ill patients. The journals have become a trusted source for thought-provoking perspectives on current issues for their 110,000-plus readers.

“Living With Dying in the PICU,” an AJCC article, won an APEX Grand Award for Writing, top-level recognition reserved for the most outstanding entries. This year, only 100 of more than 1,400 entries received APEX Grand Awards.

Authors Debbie Stayer, RN-BC, PhD, CCRN, from the department of nursing at Bloomberg University of Pennsylvania, and Joan Such Lockhart, RN, PhD, CORLN, AOCN, CNE, from Duquesne University School of Nursing, wrote the article, which was published in the July 2016 issue. Their research provides insight into the complex issues of caring for dying children and the children’s families from the perspective of nurses in pediatric intensive care units.

APEX judges noted that the article offers “a thoughtful, thorough and well-written discussion of the challenges faced by pediatric nurses who care for children with life-threatening illnesses” and called it “an impressive analysis with a lot of useful advice for practitioners.”

AJCC co-editors Cindy Munro, RN, ANP-BC, PhD, FAAN, FAANP, FAAAS, and Richard Savel, MD, FCCM, also received an APEX Award for Excellence in editorial and advocacy writing for their editorial, “The Promise of Personalized Care in the Intensive Care Unit,” published in the September 2016 issue of AJCC.

Munro was recently appointed dean of the University of Miami’s School of Nursing and Health Studies. Savel is director of adult critical care services at Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York, and professor of clinical medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Critical Care Nurse, AACN’s clinical practice journal, received a 2017 APEX Award of Excellence for its June 2016 issue.

Print and online subscriptions to AJCC and CCN are benefits of AACN membership. Individual and institutional journal subscriptions are also available. Subscription information is available at www.aacn.org/publications.

The journal editors invite prospective authors to review the guidelines for publication and submit manuscripts for review via the AJCC and CCN online submission pages.

About Critical Care Nurse: Critical Care Nurse (CCN), a bimonthly clinical practice journal published by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, provides current, relevant and useful information about the bedside care of critically and acutely ill patients. The journal also offers columns on traditional and emerging issues across the spectrum of critical care, keeping critical care nurses informed on topics that affect their practice in high acuity, progressive and critical care settings. CCN enjoys a circulation of more than 107,000 and can be accessed at http://ccn.aacnjournals.org.

About the American Journal of Critical Care: The American Journal of Critical Care (AJCC), a bimonthly scientific journal published by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, provides leading-edge clinical research that focuses on evidence-based practice applications. Established in 1992, it includes clinical and research studies, case reports, editorials and commentaries. AJCC enjoys a circulation of more than 107,000 acute and critical care nurses and can be accessed at www.ajcconline.org.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: Founded in 1969 and based in Aliso Viejo, California, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) is the largest specialty nursing organization in the world. AACN represents the interests of more than half a million acute and critical care nurses and includes more than 200 chapters in the United States. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution.

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, 101 Columbia, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656-4109;

949-362-2000; www.aacn.org; facebook.com/aacnface; twitter.com/aacnme