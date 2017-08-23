CHORI’s Dan M. Granoff Awarded Prestigious Alumni Award from the Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine

Newswise — Oakland, CA (August 23, 2017) – Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI) Senior Scientist Dr. Dan M. Granoff, has been awarded the 2017 Distinguished Medical Alumnus Award from his alma mater, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.



The Distinguished Medical Alumnus Award honors those alumni (degree recipients, current and former faculty, fellows and house staff) of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Hospital who have demonstrated excellence and achievement through their personal and professional accomplishments.



Dr. Granoff received both his A.B. and MD from Johns Hopkins University and was a Pediatric Resident at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He currently holds the Clorox Endowed Chair and is Director of the Center for Immunobiology and Vaccine Development at CHORI, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland’s research arm. Previously, he was Professor of Pediatrics and Associate Professor of Molecular Microbiology at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, and Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.



Dr. Granoff is an author or co-author of more than 220 articles in infectious disease microbiology and vaccine research. In the 1980's, he conducted clinical studies and investigated the molecular basis of protective human antibody responses to Haemophilus influenzae type b polysaccharide and conjugate vaccines. His proposal in 1999 to the World Health Organization demonstrated feasibility of developing a low-cost meningococcal conjugate vaccine for Africa, which led to introduction of a vaccine that controls epidemics in the region. His work since 2003 on a new meningococcal antigen, called Factor H binding protein, which is now part of two licensed vaccines, demonstrated the importance of the protein for the ability of the bacteria to evade human host defenses, and how the protein can be mutated to create a vaccine with improved breadth of protective antibody responses. In 2014, he was the recipient of the Maurice Hilleman/Merck Laureate award by the American Society of Microbiology for outstanding contributions to vaccine discovery and development.



