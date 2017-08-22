Expert Discusses Future in Metastatic Lung Cancer Treatment

Roy S Herbst, MD, PhD

Ensign Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) and Professor of Pharmacology; Chief of Medical Oncology, Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital

http://www.curetoday.com/articles/expert-talks-the-future-in-metastatic-lung-cancer-treatment

Available anytime at roy.herbst@yale.edu or 203.785.6879