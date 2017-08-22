Researchers Convene to Explore the Clinical, Translational Applications of Mitochondria
New research shines light on the ‘cellular powerhouse’ as a modulator of human health and disease
Newswise — Bethesda, Md. (August 22, 2017)—The American Physiological Society (APS) will host the “Physiological Bioenergetics: Mitochondria from Bench to Bedside” conference August 27–30 in San Diego. The meeting will bring together cross-disciplinary experts who study the mitochondria, which provide the energy to individual cells.
“While mitochondria are traditionally known as the powerhouse of the cell, accumulating studies demonstrate that the shape, movement and function of these organelles control much more in the cell beyond energy levels,” Sruti Shiva, PhD, researcher at the University of Pittsburgh and chair of the conference organizing committee, said. “This conference brings together researchers investigating all aspects of mitochondrial function—how they regulate energy production, how changes in their shape change cell function, their control of cell death and more. These unique perspectives on the mitochondrion will be discussed in the context of how they contribute to human health and disease progression.”
Mitochondrial function is often studied within the context of a specific disease or organ system, but how these discoveries translate to predicting, modulating or treating disease is not always clear-cut. The goal of the conference is to bring together experts studying varied facets of this field of research across disciplines and in the context of different pathologies to share their most recent findings and to discuss strategies to further advance the field of “mitochondriology.”
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
Monday, August 28
Keynote Lecture: The Mitochondria Reticulum of Muscle Cells
Speaker: Robert Balaban, National Institutes of Health; National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute
Symposia I: Energy School I
Chair: Sruti Shiva, University of Pittsburgh
Mitochondrial Targeted Molecules: Tools and Therapy
Speaker: Dave Brown, Virginia Polytechnic Institute
The Ins and Outs of Mitophagy and Quality Control
Speaker: Roberta Gottlieb, Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles
Symposia II: Moving Mitochondria—Networks and Quality Control
Chair: Shannon Bailey, University of Alabama at Birmingham
DRP1 Regulates Bioenergetics in the Heart
Speaker: Shey-Shing Sheu, Thomas Jefferson University
Functionalizing the Mitochondrial Proteome
Speaker: Jared Rutter, University of Utah
Mitochondrial Dynamics in the Brain
Speaker: Sarah Berman, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Mito Dynamics in Muscle Pathophysiology
Speaker: David Chan, California Institute of Technology
Symposia III: Translating the Mitochondria—Taking It to the Clinic
Chair: Roberta Gottlieb, Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles
Muscle Bioenergetics in Exercise and Bed Rest
Speaker: Bret Goodpaster, The Translational Research Institute
Platelet Bioenergetics as a Biomarker of Disease
Speaker: Sruti Shiva, University of Pittsburgh
Mitochondrial DNA Damage as a Blood-based Biomarker for Early Parkinson’s Disease
Speaker: Laurie Sanders, Duke University
Bioenergetics of Circulating Cells in Disease
Speaker: Victor Darley-Usmar, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Tuesday, August 29
Symposia IV: Energy School II
Chair: Victor Darley-Usmar, University of Alabama at Birmingham
The Basics of Substrate Switching
Speaker: Nika Danial, Harvard Medical School
MtDNA Structure and Signaling
Speaker: Scott Ballinger, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Symposia V: Mitochondrial Adaptations and Responses to Stress
Chair: Nika Danial, Harvard Medical School
Targeting Intracellular NAD(H) Level to Improve Mitochondrial Stress Response
Speaker: Rong Tian, University of Washington
Mitochondrial Acetylation in Heart Failure
Speaker: Iain Scott, University of Pittsburgh
Mechanisms of Mitochondrial Redox Control over Adipose Tissue Function
Speaker: Ed Chouchani, Harvard Medical School
Increased Mitochondrial Oxidative Stress Does Not Cause Muscle Atrophy
Speaker: Holly Van Remmen, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
The Phosphate Carrier and Bioenergetics
Speaker: Erin Seifert, Thomas Jefferson University
Symposia VI: Mitochondrial Signaling: ATP and Beyond
Chair: Holly Van Remmen, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
Mitochondrial ROS in Neuronal Signaling
Speaker: Andrew Wojtovich, University of Rochester Medical Center
Mitochondrial Redox Signaling
Speaker: Navdeep Chandel, Northwestern University
Mitochondrial Protein Import and Signaling
Speaker: Carla Koehler, University of California, Los Angeles
The Release of Mitochondria as DAMPs
Speaker: Eric Bollard, CHU de Quebec, Canada
Mitochondrial Signaling in Myofibroblast Transdifferentiation and Fibrosis
Speaker: John Elrod, Temple University
Wednesday, August 30
Symposia VII: Mitochondrial Genetics and OMICs
Chair: Scott Ballinger, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Novel Methods of mtDNA Modulation
Speaker: Carlos Moraes, University of Miami
Mito-Nuclear Signaling in Aging
Speaker: Aditi Gurkar, Scripps Research Institute–Florida
Mitochondrial Function and the Epigenetic Landscape
Speaker: Janine Santo, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences
Mitochondrial Targeted Oxidants and DNA Damage
Speaker: Ben Van Houten, University of Pittsburgh
Mitochondrial Proteomics in the Heart
Speaker: Jennifer Van Eyk, Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles
