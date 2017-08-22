 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Researchers Convene to Explore the Clinical, Translational Applications of Mitochondria

New research shines light on the ‘cellular powerhouse’ as a modulator of human health and disease

Article ID: 679931

Released: 22-Aug-2017 5:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: American Physiological Society (APS)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

Physiological Bioenergetics: Mitochondria from Bench to Bedside

CHANNELS
Cell Biology, Chemistry, Local - Maryland, Local - DC Metro, Medical Meetings
KEYWORDS
  • Apoptosis, biogenesis, energetics, Genetics Inflammation, Ion Homeostasis,
  • Kinase Signaling, Mito Dynamics, Mitophagy, Mitochondria, Oxidative Stress,
  • Protein Import, Scaffolds, Physiology, American Physiological Soceity
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Bethesda, Md. (August 22, 2017)—The American Physiological Society (APS) will host the “Physiological Bioenergetics: Mitochondria from Bench to Bedside” conference August 27–30 in San Diego. The meeting will bring together cross-disciplinary experts who study the mitochondria, which provide the energy to individual cells.  

    “While mitochondria are traditionally known as the powerhouse of the cell, accumulating studies demonstrate that the shape, movement and function of these organelles control much more in the cell beyond energy levels,” Sruti Shiva, PhD, researcher at the University of Pittsburgh and chair of the conference organizing committee, said. “This conference brings together researchers investigating all aspects of mitochondrial function—how they regulate energy production, how changes in their shape change cell function, their control of cell death and more. These unique perspectives on the mitochondrion will be discussed in the context of how they contribute to human health and disease progression.”

    Mitochondrial function is often studied within the context of a specific disease or organ system, but how these discoveries translate to predicting, modulating or treating disease is not always clear-cut. The goal of the conference is to bring together experts studying varied facets of this field of research across disciplines and in the context of different pathologies to share their most recent findings and to discuss strategies to further advance the field of “mitochondriology.”

     

    PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

    Monday, August 28

     

    Keynote Lecture: The Mitochondria Reticulum of Muscle Cells

    Speaker: Robert Balaban, National Institutes of Health; National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute

     

    Symposia I: Energy School I

    Chair: Sruti Shiva, University of Pittsburgh

     

    Mitochondrial Targeted Molecules: Tools and Therapy

    Speaker: Dave Brown, Virginia Polytechnic Institute

     

    The Ins and Outs of Mitophagy and Quality Control

    Speaker: Roberta Gottlieb, Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles

     

    Symposia II: Moving Mitochondria—Networks and Quality Control

    Chair: Shannon Bailey, University of Alabama at Birmingham

     

    DRP1 Regulates Bioenergetics in the Heart

    Speaker: Shey-Shing Sheu, Thomas Jefferson University

     

    Functionalizing the Mitochondrial Proteome

    Speaker: Jared Rutter, University of Utah

     

    Mitochondrial Dynamics in the Brain

    Speaker: Sarah Berman, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

     

    Mito Dynamics in Muscle Pathophysiology

    Speaker: David Chan, California Institute of Technology

     

    Symposia III: Translating the Mitochondria—Taking It to the Clinic

    Chair: Roberta Gottlieb, Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles

     

    Muscle Bioenergetics in Exercise and Bed Rest

    Speaker: Bret Goodpaster, The Translational Research Institute

     

    Platelet Bioenergetics as a Biomarker of Disease

    Speaker: Sruti Shiva, University of Pittsburgh

     

    Mitochondrial DNA Damage as a Blood-based Biomarker for Early Parkinson’s Disease

    Speaker: Laurie Sanders, Duke University

     

    Bioenergetics of Circulating Cells in Disease

    Speaker: Victor Darley-Usmar, University of Alabama at Birmingham

     

    Tuesday, August 29

     

    Symposia IV: Energy School II

    Chair: Victor Darley-Usmar, University of Alabama at Birmingham

     

    The Basics of Substrate Switching

    Speaker: Nika Danial, Harvard Medical School

     

    MtDNA Structure and Signaling

    Speaker: Scott Ballinger, University of Alabama at Birmingham

     

    Symposia V: Mitochondrial Adaptations and Responses to Stress

    Chair: Nika Danial, Harvard Medical School

     

    Targeting Intracellular NAD(H) Level to Improve Mitochondrial Stress Response

    Speaker: Rong Tian, University of Washington

     

    Mitochondrial Acetylation in Heart Failure

    Speaker: Iain Scott, University of Pittsburgh

     

    Mechanisms of Mitochondrial Redox Control over Adipose Tissue Function

    Speaker: Ed Chouchani, Harvard Medical School

     

    Increased Mitochondrial Oxidative Stress Does Not Cause Muscle Atrophy

    Speaker: Holly Van Remmen, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

     

    The Phosphate Carrier and Bioenergetics

    Speaker: Erin Seifert, Thomas Jefferson University

     

    Symposia VI: Mitochondrial Signaling: ATP and Beyond

    Chair: Holly Van Remmen, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

     

    Mitochondrial ROS in Neuronal Signaling

    Speaker: Andrew Wojtovich, University of Rochester Medical Center

     

    Mitochondrial Redox Signaling

    Speaker: Navdeep Chandel, Northwestern University

     

    Mitochondrial Protein Import and Signaling

    Speaker: Carla Koehler, University of California, Los Angeles

     

    The Release of Mitochondria as DAMPs

    Speaker: Eric Bollard, CHU de Quebec, Canada

     

    Mitochondrial Signaling in Myofibroblast Transdifferentiation and Fibrosis

    Speaker: John Elrod, Temple University

     

    Wednesday, August 30

     

    Symposia VII: Mitochondrial Genetics and OMICs

    Chair: Scott Ballinger, University of Alabama at Birmingham

     

    Novel Methods of mtDNA Modulation

    Speaker: Carlos Moraes, University of Miami

     

    Mito-Nuclear Signaling in Aging

    Speaker: Aditi Gurkar, Scripps Research Institute–Florida

     

    Mitochondrial Function and the Epigenetic Landscape

    Speaker: Janine Santo, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

     

    Mitochondrial Targeted Oxidants and DNA Damage

    Speaker: Ben Van Houten, University of Pittsburgh

     

    Mitochondrial Proteomics in the Heart

    Speaker: Jennifer Van Eyk, Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles

     

    NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: The Physiological Bioenergetics: Mitochondria from Bench to Bedside conference will be held in San Diego, August 27–30. Read the full program. To schedule an interview with the conference organizers or presenters, contact the APS Communications Office or call 301-634-7209. Find more research highlights in the APS Press Room.

     

    Physiology is the study of how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. Established in 1887, the American Physiological Society (APS) was the first U.S. society in the biomedical sciences field. The Society represents more than 10,500 members and publishes 15 peer-reviewed journals with a worldwide readership.

     

    SEE ORIGINAL STUDY


    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!