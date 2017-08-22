Researchers Convene to Explore the Clinical, Translational Applications of Mitochondria

Newswise — Bethesda, Md. (August 22, 2017)—The American Physiological Society (APS) will host the “Physiological Bioenergetics: Mitochondria from Bench to Bedside” conference August 27–30 in San Diego. The meeting will bring together cross-disciplinary experts who study the mitochondria, which provide the energy to individual cells.

“While mitochondria are traditionally known as the powerhouse of the cell, accumulating studies demonstrate that the shape, movement and function of these organelles control much more in the cell beyond energy levels,” Sruti Shiva, PhD, researcher at the University of Pittsburgh and chair of the conference organizing committee, said. “This conference brings together researchers investigating all aspects of mitochondrial function—how they regulate energy production, how changes in their shape change cell function, their control of cell death and more. These unique perspectives on the mitochondrion will be discussed in the context of how they contribute to human health and disease progression.”

Mitochondrial function is often studied within the context of a specific disease or organ system, but how these discoveries translate to predicting, modulating or treating disease is not always clear-cut. The goal of the conference is to bring together experts studying varied facets of this field of research across disciplines and in the context of different pathologies to share their most recent findings and to discuss strategies to further advance the field of “mitochondriology.”

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Monday, August 28

Keynote Lecture: The Mitochondria Reticulum of Muscle Cells

Speaker: Robert Balaban, National Institutes of Health; National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute

Symposia I: Energy School I

Chair: Sruti Shiva, University of Pittsburgh

Mitochondrial Targeted Molecules: Tools and Therapy

Speaker: Dave Brown, Virginia Polytechnic Institute

The Ins and Outs of Mitophagy and Quality Control

Speaker: Roberta Gottlieb, Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles

Symposia II: Moving Mitochondria—Networks and Quality Control

Chair: Shannon Bailey, University of Alabama at Birmingham

DRP1 Regulates Bioenergetics in the Heart

Speaker: Shey-Shing Sheu, Thomas Jefferson University

Functionalizing the Mitochondrial Proteome

Speaker: Jared Rutter, University of Utah

Mitochondrial Dynamics in the Brain

Speaker: Sarah Berman, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Mito Dynamics in Muscle Pathophysiology

Speaker: David Chan, California Institute of Technology

Symposia III: Translating the Mitochondria—Taking It to the Clinic

Chair: Roberta Gottlieb, Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles

Muscle Bioenergetics in Exercise and Bed Rest

Speaker: Bret Goodpaster, The Translational Research Institute

Platelet Bioenergetics as a Biomarker of Disease

Speaker: Sruti Shiva, University of Pittsburgh

Mitochondrial DNA Damage as a Blood-based Biomarker for Early Parkinson’s Disease

Speaker: Laurie Sanders, Duke University

Bioenergetics of Circulating Cells in Disease

Speaker: Victor Darley-Usmar, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Tuesday, August 29

Symposia IV: Energy School II

Chair: Victor Darley-Usmar, University of Alabama at Birmingham

The Basics of Substrate Switching

Speaker: Nika Danial, Harvard Medical School

MtDNA Structure and Signaling

Speaker: Scott Ballinger, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Symposia V: Mitochondrial Adaptations and Responses to Stress

Chair: Nika Danial, Harvard Medical School

Targeting Intracellular NAD(H) Level to Improve Mitochondrial Stress Response

Speaker: Rong Tian, University of Washington

Mitochondrial Acetylation in Heart Failure

Speaker: Iain Scott, University of Pittsburgh

Mechanisms of Mitochondrial Redox Control over Adipose Tissue Function

Speaker: Ed Chouchani, Harvard Medical School

Increased Mitochondrial Oxidative Stress Does Not Cause Muscle Atrophy

Speaker: Holly Van Remmen, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

The Phosphate Carrier and Bioenergetics

Speaker: Erin Seifert, Thomas Jefferson University

Symposia VI: Mitochondrial Signaling: ATP and Beyond

Chair: Holly Van Remmen, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

Mitochondrial ROS in Neuronal Signaling

Speaker: Andrew Wojtovich, University of Rochester Medical Center

Mitochondrial Redox Signaling

Speaker: Navdeep Chandel, Northwestern University

Mitochondrial Protein Import and Signaling

Speaker: Carla Koehler, University of California, Los Angeles

The Release of Mitochondria as DAMPs

Speaker: Eric Bollard, CHU de Quebec, Canada

Mitochondrial Signaling in Myofibroblast Transdifferentiation and Fibrosis

Speaker: John Elrod, Temple University

Wednesday, August 30

Symposia VII: Mitochondrial Genetics and OMICs

Chair: Scott Ballinger, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Novel Methods of mtDNA Modulation

Speaker: Carlos Moraes, University of Miami

Mito-Nuclear Signaling in Aging

Speaker: Aditi Gurkar, Scripps Research Institute–Florida

Mitochondrial Function and the Epigenetic Landscape

Speaker: Janine Santo, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

Mitochondrial Targeted Oxidants and DNA Damage

Speaker: Ben Van Houten, University of Pittsburgh

Mitochondrial Proteomics in the Heart

Speaker: Jennifer Van Eyk, Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles

