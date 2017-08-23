University of Utah Researchers Present at European Cardiology Conference

Newswise — Four University of Utah Health researchers will present their research and clinical trial findings, as well as engage in critical discussions around cardiovascular medicine at the 2017 European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Due to conference embargo, a synopsis of the talks will be available once a session begins. The researchers are available for interviews upon request.

August 27

2:45 CEST Josef Stehlik, M.D., professor of Internal Medicine, will present the talk “When and how to select for long-term mechanical support?” at the session entitled: Advanced heart failure: When drugs alone are not enough.

4:05 CEST Nassir F. Marrouche, M.D., professor in Internal Medicine, will present the talk “Catheter ablation versus standard conventional treatment in patients with left ventricular dysfunction and atrial fibrillation: the CASTLE-AF trial” at the session entitled: Meet the Trialists – CASTLE-AF.

4:30 CEST Stavros Drakos, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor in Internal Medicine, will present the talk “Will we use VADs to recover the failing heart in the future?” at the session entitled: The future therapy of heart failure: Shall we find the answers in the crystal ball?

August 28

11:00 CEST Nassir F. Marrouche, M.D., professor in Internal Medicine, will present the talk “The role and reliability of MRI to detect atrial fibrosis” at the session entitled Ablating atrial fibrillation: Let’s target the complex pathophysiology.

2:00 CEST James Fang, M.D., Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine, will present the talk “Elderly patients with heart failure: What are the therapeutic options?” at the session entitled: Options and challenges for drug therapy of heart failure.

August 29

10:10 CEST Nassir F. Marrouche, M.D., professor in Internal Medicine, will present the talk “Catheter Ablation compared with optimized Pharmacological Therapy for Atrial Fibrillation, a randomized multicentre study of quality of life and implantable cardiac monitoring after 12 month follow-up” at the session entitled: Meet the Trialists – CAPTAF.

The European Society of Cardiology brings together health care professionals from more than 140 countries, working to advance cardiovascular medicine and help people lead longer, healthier lives. ESC Congress is the world’s largest and most influential cardiovascular event contributing to global awareness of the latest clinical trials and breakthrough discoveries.