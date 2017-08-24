Get Equipped to Overcome Radiology Practice Challenges

Newswise — RESTON, VA — Radiologists and medical imaging business managers will learn strategies to overcome professional challenges in reimbursement, practice sustainability and demonstrating value at the ACR-RBMA Practice Leaders Forum.

Registration is open for the third joint meeting of the American College of Radiology (ACR) and Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA). It will be held Jan. 12–14, 2018, in Phoenix, AZ.

“The ACR-RBMA Practice Leaders Forum provides a unique educational experience for top radiologists and radiology business managers. Every year the forum brings together nationally recognized experts to address the hard questions that radiology is facing,” said Frank J. Lexa, MD, MBA, program co–chair and chief medical officer for the ACR Radiology Leadership Institute®. “This interactive program will equip attendees to succeed in tackling challenges ranging from reimbursement and regulation to burnout and team performance,” he added.

“Practice Leaders Forum attendees will assess the needs of their practices, set goals and develop value-infused action plans that address performance gaps,” said Keith Chew, MHA, CMPE, FRBMA, program co-chair and past president of the RBMA.

Sessions will cover:

Lessons learned from the first year of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) and the Quality Payment Program (QPP)

Economic shifts and how to succeed in new practice models

Strategies to better demonstrate the value of radiology

Solutions for recruitment and retention issues

Learn more about the ACR-RBMA Practice Leaders Forum, including registration, team pricing, program schedule and faculty information. Early-bird registration ends Oct. 9; attendees may earn 18.5 CME, RBMA Credits and Category A Credits.

