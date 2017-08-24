Closing the Agricultural Nutrient Gap Worldwide

Newswise — Aug. 25, 2017— Genetic and agronomic potential do not result in yield without adequate soil fertility. Crops need to grow in nutrient-rich soil, with available nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. Recent research also shows the importance of micronutrients.

The “Plant Nutrients: The Disconnect Between Local Needs and Global Production” lecture planned at the Managing Global Resources for a Secure Future ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Tampa, FL, will address this important topic. The presentation will be held Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 8:40 AM. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

J. Scott Angle, International Fertilizer Development Center, will present the lecture, which is part of the E.T. & Vam York Distinguished ASA Lectureship. Angle’s presentation will focus on the disconnect between needs for nutrients and nutrient availability. He will also address solutions to bring the right nutrients to the crops at the right rate, time, and place.

“Throughout his career, Dr. Scott Angle has worked with farmers and researchers on soils in the U.S. and around the world, particularly in Egypt and West Africa,” says Steve Evett, USDA, and incoming president of American Society of Agronomy. “As dean of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia and before that as an educator at the University of Maryland, Scott worked to train the next generations who would work around the world to enhance nutrient availability and promote healthy soils. Now as president and CEO of the International Fertilizer Development Center, Scott has an in-depth and multi-continental view of how plant nutrients can be managed to alleviate global poverty and hunger while protecting the environment.”

For more information about the 2017 meeting, visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/. Media are invited to attend the conference . Pre-registration by Oct. 10, 2017 is required. Visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/media for registration information. For information about the “Plant Nutrients: The Disconnect Between Local Needs and Global Production" visit https://scisoc.confex.com/crops/2017am/webprogram/Paper104512.html.

To speak with one of the scientists, contact Susan V. Fisk, 608-273-8091, sfisk@sciencesocieties.org to arrange an interview.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY