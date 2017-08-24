Woteki to Speak on Global Food Security: Building the Needed Research

Aug. 28, 2017—Catherine Woteki, former Under Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be the opening speaker for the Managing Global Resources for a Secure Future ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Tampa, FL. The presentation will be held Sunday, October 22, 2017, at 6:15 PM. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

The title of Woteki’s presentation is “Global Food Security: Building the Needed Research.” Woteki is now a professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at Iowa State University.

The sustainable development goal of zero hunger by 2030 is pushing the agricultural scientific community to work in new and innovative research collaborations. “Open data, bilateral, and multilateral research consortia, and public-private partnerships among other tactics are key to meeting our goals,” says Woteki. But are they enough? Woteki’s talk will also focus on additional research platforms needed to feed the expected future population of 10 billion people.

“As a former Under Secretary and Chief Scientist for USDA, Dr. Woteki is intimately familiar with federal efforts in agricultural research, both domestic and internationally,” says Steve Evett, USDA, and incoming president of American Society of Agronomy. “She had oversight of both extramural (NIFA) and intramural (ARS) agricultural research programs, and the National Agriculture Library, which is fast becoming a center for serving the digital products of ARS research across the nation from all kinds of datasets to research reports. As dean of agriculture and head of the agricultural experiment station at a major land grant university (Iowa State – the first land grant university), Dr. Woteki has first-hand and extensive knowledge of agricultural research in the nation’s land grant system as well. Her background combined with her ongoing efforts in international food security make her an outstanding choice to speak to us about the future of agricultural research and food security.”

For more information about the 2017 meeting, visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/. For information about the "Global Food Security: Building the Needed Research" visit https://scisoc.confex.com/crops/2017am/webprogram/Paper104507.html.

