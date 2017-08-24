On the Frontlines of Climate Change

Newswise — Aug. 31, 2017— George Kourounis has been on the front lines of climate change for years. He has witnessed first-hand the effects of our changing environment.

Kourounis, a professional storm chaser and host of “Angry Planet,” will present the closing lecture, “On the Front Lines of Climate Change,” at the Managing Global Resources for a Secure Future ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Tampa, FL. The presentation will be held Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 5:05 PM. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

“George is a living example of how taking risks can lead to unexpected rewards and personal growth,” says Mark Westgate, Iowa State University, and incoming president for Crop Science Society of America. “His life lessons are an inspiration to those who are rewarded by discovery.” For scientists, Kourounis is expected to be an inspiration to find ways to discover solutions that are outside the box.

For more information about the 2017 meeting, visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/. Media are invited to attend the conference. Pre-registration by Oct. 10, 2017 is required. Visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/media for registration information. For information about “On the Front Lines of Climate Change” visit https://scisoc.confex.com/crops/2017am/webprogram/Paper104508.html.

To speak with one of the scientists, contact Susan V. Fisk, 608-273-8091, sfisk@sciencesocieties.org to arrange an interview.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY