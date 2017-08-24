Disaster Preparedness Expert Can Discuss Hurricane #Harvey

Newswise — Tricia Wachtendorf, Director of the Disaster Research Center at the Unviersity of Delaware, is available to discuss the following topics as they relate to Hurricane Harvey:

Studies the coordination between organizations in disasters.

Currently conducting research on improvisation in disasters, social vulnerability to disasters and cross-border disasters.

Can discuss social behavior in disasters.

Has partnered with FEMA, Department of Homeland Security and Office of the Surgeon General.

Conducted reconnaissance field research at the Red River Flood (1997), 9/11 New York City terrorist attacks, Indian Ocean tsunami (2004), Hurricane Katrina, Wenchuan China earthquake (2008), Haiti earthquake (2010) and Japan tsunami (2011).

To set up an interview, contact Peter Bothum at 302-831-1418 or pbothum@udel.edu.