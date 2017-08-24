University of Utah Professor Available to Talk About History of Transgender Military Policy and Research on Military Service of Transgender People
Charles Hoy-Ellis, an assistant professor of social work at the University of Utah, is available to talk about the history of transgender military policy, as well as the research regarding the military service of transgender people and the disconnection between that research and policy.
Charles Hoy-Ellis: 801-585-0835, charlie.hoy-ellis@utah.edu
Bio: https://faculty.utah.edu/u6001900-Charlie_Pitre_Hoy-Ellis/research/index.hml?org=00166
Joan of Arc & Transgender Military Service (blog post): https://socialwork.utah.edu/interaction/joan-of-arc-transgender-military-service/