University of Utah Professor Available to Talk About History of Transgender Military Policy and Research on Military Service of Transgender People

Article ID: 680042

Released: 24-Aug-2017 2:10 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Utah

Government/Law, LGBTQ Issues, Military Health
KEYWORDS
  • Transgender, Military, Policy, LGBTQ

    • Charles Hoy-Ellis, an assistant professor of social work at the University of Utah, is available to talk about the history of transgender military policy, as well as the research regarding the military service of transgender people and the disconnection between that research and policy.  

    Charles Hoy-Ellis: 801-585-0835, charlie.hoy-ellis@utah.edu

    Bio: https://faculty.utah.edu/u6001900-Charlie_Pitre_Hoy-Ellis/research/index.hml?org=00166

    Joan of Arc & Transgender Military Service (blog post): https://socialwork.utah.edu/interaction/joan-of-arc-transgender-military-service/


