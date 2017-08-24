Medill Graduate Students Report on Six Former Soviet Countries

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. — A new report by National Security journalists at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism offers a detailed analysis from six former Soviet client states now dealing with questions of independence and complex relations with Russia, the European Union, NATO — and inevitably, the United States.

The stories are being published online by Newsweek and The Ground Truth Project, partners in the project.

Each reporter traveled to one of six countries long overshadowed by the former Soviet Union: Bulgaria, Georgia, Latvia, Moldova, Poland and Serbia. Three of the countries — – Bulgaria, Latvia and Poland — are members of the European Union and NATO, causing special friction with Russia; others among them aspire to membership but feel push and pull pressures between Washington and Moscow.

Each of the countries is navigating uncertainty since the inception of the Trump administration. Meanwhile, government officials, journalists and private citizens in each country discussed Russian economic and political influence, as well as propaganda and false news reports linked to Moscow.

For its part, the United States has been providing economic and military assistance to these states to counter any Russian geopolitical aims. However, Moscow reacts badly to the United States operating in its backyard and expresses nostalgia for the past.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made his view clear more than 10 years ago in his 2005 state of the nation address: “The breakup of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the 20th century.”

The Medill correspondents set out to test the temperature in each of these former USSR client states. They interviewed politicians, activists, pundits, researchers, students and citizens, focusing on their aspirations for the future and mapping a ground view of life in the shadow of Russian influence.

